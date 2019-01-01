QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
9.62 - 9.64
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/42.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
300.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.62
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

AfterNext HealthTech Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acq (NYSE: AFTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AfterNext HealthTech Acq's (AFTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AfterNext HealthTech Acq.

Q

What is the target price for AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AfterNext HealthTech Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR)?

A

The stock price for AfterNext HealthTech Acq (NYSE: AFTR) is $9.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AfterNext HealthTech Acq.

Q

When is AfterNext HealthTech Acq (NYSE:AFTR) reporting earnings?

A

AfterNext HealthTech Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AfterNext HealthTech Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does AfterNext HealthTech Acq (AFTR) operate in?

A

AfterNext HealthTech Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.