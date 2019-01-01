ñol

Stock (AFIN), Dividends

issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.85

Last Dividend

Jan 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

undefined Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next undefined (AFIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for . The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on January 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own undefined (AFIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for (AFIN). The last dividend payout was on January 18, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next undefined (AFIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for (AFIN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on January 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for undefined (undefined:AFIN)?
A

has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for (AFIN) was $0.21 and was paid out next on January 18, 2022.

