Range
0.35 - 0.59
Vol / Avg.
15.8K/15.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in the business of underwriting commercial automobile insurance in the United States. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three major areas: liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents.

Atlas Financial Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Financial Holdings (OTCPK: AFHIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Atlas Financial Holdings's (AFHIQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Financial Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Atlas Financial Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ)?
A

The stock price for Atlas Financial Holdings (OTCPK: AFHIQ) is $0.39 last updated Mon Mar 07 2022 20:25:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Financial Holdings.

Q
When is Atlas Financial Holdings (OTCPK:AFHIQ) reporting earnings?
A

Atlas Financial Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Financial Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIQ) operate in?
A

Atlas Financial Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.