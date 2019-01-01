QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
110K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AFF Holding Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AFF Holding Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AFF Holding Gr (AFFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AFF Holding Gr (OTCPK: AFFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AFF Holding Gr's (AFFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AFF Holding Gr.

Q

What is the target price for AFF Holding Gr (AFFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AFF Holding Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for AFF Holding Gr (AFFG)?

A

The stock price for AFF Holding Gr (OTCPK: AFFG) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AFF Holding Gr (AFFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFF Holding Gr.

Q

When is AFF Holding Gr (OTCPK:AFFG) reporting earnings?

A

AFF Holding Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AFF Holding Gr (AFFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AFF Holding Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does AFF Holding Gr (AFFG) operate in?

A

AFF Holding Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.