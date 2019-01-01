Allied First Bancorp (OTC:AFBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$1.2M
Earnings History
No Data
Allied First Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Allied First Bancorp (OTCPK:AFBA) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Allied First Bancorp
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Allied First Bancorp (OTCPK:AFBA)?
There are no earnings for Allied First Bancorp
What were Allied First Bancorp’s (OTCPK:AFBA) revenues?
There are no earnings for Allied First Bancorp
