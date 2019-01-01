ñol

Aura Fat Projects
(NASDAQ:AFARU)
9.92
-0.03[-0.30%]
Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ:AFARU), Quotes and News Summary

Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ: AFARU)

Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses.
Aura Fat Projects Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Aura Fat Projects (AFARU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ: AFARU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Aura Fat Projects's (AFARU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Aura Fat Projects.

Q
What is the target price for Aura Fat Projects (AFARU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Aura Fat Projects

Q
Current Stock Price for Aura Fat Projects (AFARU)?
A

The stock price for Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ: AFARU) is $9.92 last updated Today at June 27, 2022, 6:32 PM UTC.

Q
Does Aura Fat Projects (AFARU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aura Fat Projects.

Q
When is Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ:AFARU) reporting earnings?
A

Aura Fat Projects does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Aura Fat Projects (AFARU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Aura Fat Projects.

Q
What sector and industry does Aura Fat Projects (AFARU) operate in?
A

Aura Fat Projects is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.