Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/26.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
271.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
28M
Outstanding
AF Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

AF Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AF Acquisition (AFAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AF Acquisition (NASDAQ: AFAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AF Acquisition's (AFAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AF Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for AF Acquisition (AFAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AF Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for AF Acquisition (AFAQ)?

A

The stock price for AF Acquisition (NASDAQ: AFAQ) is $9.695 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:52:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AF Acquisition (AFAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AF Acquisition.

Q

When is AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) reporting earnings?

A

AF Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AF Acquisition (AFAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AF Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does AF Acquisition (AFAQ) operate in?

A

AF Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.