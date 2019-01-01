AFA Protective Systems (OTC:AFAP), Dividends

AFA Protective Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AFA Protective Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on September 17, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP). The last dividend payout was on September 17, 2018 and was $0.50
There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on September 17, 2018
AFA Protective Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) was $0.50 and was paid out next on September 17, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.