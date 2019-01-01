ñol

AFA Protective Systems
(OTC:AFAP)
734.50
00
At close: Oct 7
184.00
-550.50[-74.95%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT

AFA Protective Systems (OTC:AFAP), Dividends

AFA Protective Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AFA Protective Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.11%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

Sep 3, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AFA Protective Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on September 17, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP). The last dividend payout was on September 17, 2018 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on September 17, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for AFA Protective Systems (OTC:AFAP)?
A

AFA Protective Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) was $0.50 and was paid out next on September 17, 2018.

