There is no Press for this Ticker
AFA Protective Systems Inc is engaged in selling, installing, maintaining and operating fire and burglary protection systems. It offers services to various sectors including Commercial, Residential, National Accounts, Real Estate, Architects and Engineers, among others.

AFA Protective Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AFA Protective Systems (OTC: AFAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AFA Protective Systems's (AFAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AFA Protective Systems.

Q

What is the target price for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AFA Protective Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for AFA Protective Systems (AFAP)?

A

The stock price for AFA Protective Systems (OTC: AFAP) is $734.5 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 14:06:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.

Q

When is AFA Protective Systems (OTC:AFAP) reporting earnings?

A

AFA Protective Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AFA Protective Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does AFA Protective Systems (AFAP) operate in?

A

AFA Protective Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.