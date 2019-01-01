AEW UK REIT PLC REIT by AEW UK REIT PLC REIT (OTC:AEWRF), Dividends

AEW UK REIT PLC REIT by AEW UK REIT PLC REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AEW UK REIT PLC REIT by AEW UK REIT PLC REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.