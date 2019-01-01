Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Allied Esports
Allied Esports Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) was reported by Colliers Securities on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AESE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) was provided by Colliers Securities, and Allied Esports downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Allied Esports, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Allied Esports was filed on May 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Allied Esports (AESE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Allied Esports (AESE) is trading at is $1.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
