Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC is Russia's largest airline group, and accounts for approximately one third of Russia's air-travel market. It provides scheduled and chartered flights. Passengers may buy tickets through websites, online booking systems, sales offices, and authorized agents. Domestic routes throughout Russia comprise the majority of total passengers. Additionally, it provides international routes to many different regions. The company's lone operating segment is passenger traffic. Outside of Russia, Europe books the next-highest number of passengers at around one fifth the total amount. The Russian Federation owns roughly half of the company.