QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Electric Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Electric Power (AEPPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEPPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Electric Power's (AEPPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for American Electric Power (AEPPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for American Electric Power (AEPPL)?

A

The stock price for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEPPL) is $50.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Electric Power (AEPPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Electric Power.

Q

When is American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) reporting earnings?

A

American Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Electric Power (AEPPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does American Electric Power (AEPPL) operate in?

A

American Electric Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.