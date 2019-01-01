AEON Financial Service Co Ltd is a comprehensive financial group consisting of a bank holding company and its subsidiaries, which grew out of Aeon Group's retail operations. It currently operates a network of hundreds of sale bases throughout Asia, particularly in Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia. The bank provides various financial services, payment services, housing loans, deposits, installment sales, and overseas services to customers through points of sale closely linked to community lifestyles. These include shopping centers and retail malls, convenience stores, and specialty stores, among others. Net fee and commission income is the company's largest source of net revenue.