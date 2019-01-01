QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.21 - 12.28
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.42
Shares
215.8M
Outstanding
AEON Financial Service Co Ltd is a comprehensive financial group consisting of a bank holding company and its subsidiaries, which grew out of Aeon Group's retail operations. It currently operates a network of hundreds of sale bases throughout Asia, particularly in Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia. The bank provides various financial services, payment services, housing loans, deposits, installment sales, and overseas services to customers through points of sale closely linked to community lifestyles. These include shopping centers and retail malls, convenience stores, and specialty stores, among others. Net fee and commission income is the company's largest source of net revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AEON Financial Service Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCPK: AEOJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AEON Financial Service's (AEOJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEON Financial Service.

Q

What is the target price for AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AEON Financial Service

Q

Current Stock Price for AEON Financial Service (AEOJF)?

A

The stock price for AEON Financial Service (OTCPK: AEOJF) is $12.21 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 15:44:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEON Financial Service.

Q

When is AEON Financial Service (OTCPK:AEOJF) reporting earnings?

A

AEON Financial Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEON Financial Service.

Q

What sector and industry does AEON Financial Service (AEOJF) operate in?

A

AEON Financial Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.