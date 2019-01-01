ñol

American Eagle Outfitters
(NYSE:AEO)
13.10
-0.92[-6.56%]
At close: May 27
13.15
0.0500[0.38%]
After Hours: 7:08PM EDT
Day High/Low12.49 - 13.67
52 Week High/Low11.61 - 38.99
Open / Close12.63 / 13.09
Float / Outstanding90.6M / 169.4M
Vol / Avg.22.6M / 7M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E6.45
50d Avg. Price15.72
Div / Yield0.72/5.50%
Payout Ratio33.37
EPS0.3
Total Float90.6M

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Eagle Outfitters generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.42%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Mar 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Eagle Outfitters Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Eagle Outfitters. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). The last dividend payout was on March 24, 2022 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)?
A

American Eagle Outfitters has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was $0.18 and was paid out next on March 24, 2022.

