Asia Equity Exchange Group Inc operates in the online equity information industry. It offers international equity assistance and information service platform designed to provide listing assistance services, equity investment financing information and public relations services to enterprises in Asia and mainly in China. The company provides its listed companies with equity financing means through domestic and overseas channels and offers nurturing, pre-listing tutoring, incubating and supporting services which facilitate their transfer of listing to international capital markets. The majority of its revenue is generated from the provision of consultancy services in investment and corporate management.