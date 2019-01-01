ñol

Ameren
(NYSE:AEE)
96.53
0.66[0.69%]
At close: May 27
96.55
0.0200[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low95.28 - 96.73
52 Week High/Low79.35 - 99.2
Open / Close95.62 / 96.55
Float / Outstanding200.8M / 258.2M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap24.9B
P/E24.76
50d Avg. Price93.95
Div / Yield2.36/2.44%
Payout Ratio57.44
EPS0.98
Total Float200.8M

Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Key Statistics

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
39.1B
Trailing P/E
24.76
Forward P/E
23.64
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.98
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.72
Price / Book (mrq)
2.54
Price / EBITDA
8.63
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.52
Earnings Yield
4.04%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
37.97
Tangible Book value per share
36.38
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
26.3B
Total Assets
36.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.08
Gross Margin
41.09%
Net Margin
13.41%
EBIT Margin
20.81%
EBITDA Margin
39.22%
Operating Margin
20.06%