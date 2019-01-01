QQQ
Aedifica SA is a Belgian real estate investment trust that invests in, develops, and leases healthcare properties. The company focuses on providing housing for the aging population in Western Europe and the growing populations in Belgium's major cities. The majority of Aedifica's real estate portfolio is composed of Elderly care homes. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue. Its geographical segments are Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Finland, and Sweden.

Aedifica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aedifica (AEDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aedifica (OTCPK: AEDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aedifica's (AEDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aedifica.

Q

What is the target price for Aedifica (AEDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aedifica

Q

Current Stock Price for Aedifica (AEDFF)?

A

The stock price for Aedifica (OTCPK: AEDFF) is $118 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:06:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aedifica (AEDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aedifica.

Q

When is Aedifica (OTCPK:AEDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Aedifica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aedifica (AEDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aedifica.

Q

What sector and industry does Aedifica (AEDFF) operate in?

A

Aedifica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.