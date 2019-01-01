Aedifica SA is a Belgian real estate investment trust that invests in, develops, and leases healthcare properties. The company focuses on providing housing for the aging population in Western Europe and the growing populations in Belgium's major cities. The majority of Aedifica's real estate portfolio is composed of Elderly care homes. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue. Its geographical segments are Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Finland, and Sweden.