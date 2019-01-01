ñol

AECI
(OTCPK:AECLY)
8.35
Last update: 9:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.35 - 8.35
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close8.35 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 105.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / -
Mkt Cap881.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS5.64
Total Float-

AECI (OTC:AECLY), Dividends

AECI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AECI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.2265

Last Dividend

Aug 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AECI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AECI (AECLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AECI.

Q
What date did I need to own AECI (AECLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AECI.

Q
How much per share is the next AECI (AECLY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for AECI (AECLY) will be on August 30, 2018 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for AECI (OTCPK:AECLY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AECI.

