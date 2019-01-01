QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 4:16PM
Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Authentic Equity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Authentic Equity (AEACU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Authentic Equity (NASDAQ: AEACU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Authentic Equity's (AEACU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Authentic Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Authentic Equity (AEACU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Authentic Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Authentic Equity (AEACU)?

A

The stock price for Authentic Equity (NASDAQ: AEACU) is $9.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Authentic Equity (AEACU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Authentic Equity.

Q

When is Authentic Equity (NASDAQ:AEACU) reporting earnings?

A

Authentic Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Authentic Equity (AEACU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Authentic Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Authentic Equity (AEACU) operate in?

A

Authentic Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.