QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Advaxis
(OTCQX:ADXSD)
3.70
0.12[3.35%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low3.39 - 3.7
52 Week High/Low1.02 - 5
Open / Close3.58 / 3.7
Float / Outstanding1.8M / 1.8M
Vol / Avg.14.3K / 10.7K
Mkt Cap6.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float-

Advaxis (OTC:ADXSD), Quotes and News Summary

Advaxis (OTC: ADXSD)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Advaxis Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company operating in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Lm (Listeria monocytogenes)-LLO (Listeriolysin O) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. The company's immunotherapy products based on Lm-LLO immunotherapy are Axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which targets Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) - associated cancers and ADXS-PSA which targets Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer.
Read More

Advaxis Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Advaxis (ADXSD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Advaxis (OTCQX: ADXSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Advaxis's (ADXSD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Advaxis.

Q
What is the target price for Advaxis (ADXSD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Advaxis

Q
Current Stock Price for Advaxis (ADXSD)?
A

The stock price for Advaxis (OTCQX: ADXSD) is $3.7 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:58 PM UTC.

Q
Does Advaxis (ADXSD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advaxis.

Q
When is Advaxis (OTCQX:ADXSD) reporting earnings?
A

Advaxis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Advaxis (ADXSD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Advaxis.

Q
What sector and industry does Advaxis (ADXSD) operate in?
A

Advaxis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.