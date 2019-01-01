QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Adveco Group Inc focuses on growing organic agricultural products and National Green Product certified food products in central China. The company has three categories of Green Food Products: Fruits such as grape, strawberry, sand pear, kiwi, peach, mulberry, alfalfa, citrus, and bayberry; Vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, small pumpkins, eggplant, cabbage, spinach, leeks, peppers, bitter gourd, and loofah and Grain Crops.

Adveco Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adveco Group (ADVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adveco Group (OTCEM: ADVV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adveco Group's (ADVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adveco Group.

Q

What is the target price for Adveco Group (ADVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adveco Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Adveco Group (ADVV)?

A

The stock price for Adveco Group (OTCEM: ADVV) is $0.75 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 15:16:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adveco Group (ADVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adveco Group.

Q

When is Adveco Group (OTCEM:ADVV) reporting earnings?

A

Adveco Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adveco Group (ADVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adveco Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Adveco Group (ADVV) operate in?

A

Adveco Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.