Adveco Group Inc focuses on growing organic agricultural products and National Green Product certified food products in central China. The company has three categories of Green Food Products: Fruits such as grape, strawberry, sand pear, kiwi, peach, mulberry, alfalfa, citrus, and bayberry; Vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, small pumpkins, eggplant, cabbage, spinach, leeks, peppers, bitter gourd, and loofah and Grain Crops.