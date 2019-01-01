QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
iMetal Resources Inc is a Canadian exploration-stage company. It is principally engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. The company owns an interest in Gowganda West Property and The Carheil Property.

iMetal Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy iMetal Resources (ADTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iMetal Resources (OTCPK: ADTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iMetal Resources's (ADTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iMetal Resources.

Q

What is the target price for iMetal Resources (ADTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iMetal Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for iMetal Resources (ADTFF)?

A

The stock price for iMetal Resources (OTCPK: ADTFF) is $0.12091 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:37:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iMetal Resources (ADTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iMetal Resources.

Q

When is iMetal Resources (OTCPK:ADTFF) reporting earnings?

A

iMetal Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iMetal Resources (ADTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iMetal Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does iMetal Resources (ADTFF) operate in?

A

iMetal Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.