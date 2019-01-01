QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Adstar Inc provides technology services within the classified advertising industry. The company's proprietary software is an integrated suite of applications that electronically connects publishers with the source of their advertising revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adstar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adstar (ADST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adstar (OTCEM: ADST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adstar's (ADST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adstar.

Q

What is the target price for Adstar (ADST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adstar

Q

Current Stock Price for Adstar (ADST)?

A

The stock price for Adstar (OTCEM: ADST) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 20:07:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adstar (ADST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adstar.

Q

When is Adstar (OTCEM:ADST) reporting earnings?

A

Adstar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adstar (ADST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adstar.

Q

What sector and industry does Adstar (ADST) operate in?

A

Adstar is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.