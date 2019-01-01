ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Autodesk
(NASDAQ:ADSK)
211.38
19.75[10.31%]
At close: May 27
211.50
0.1200[0.06%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
Day High/Low201 - 211.85
52 Week High/Low173.9 - 344.39
Open / Close204 / 211.38
Float / Outstanding217.3M / 217.5M
Vol / Avg.3M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap46B
P/E95.65
50d Avg. Price199.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.41
Total Float217.3M

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Dividends

Autodesk issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Autodesk generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 25, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Autodesk Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Autodesk (ADSK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autodesk. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on April 8, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own Autodesk (ADSK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autodesk (ADSK). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2005 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Autodesk (ADSK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autodesk (ADSK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on April 8, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)?
A

Autodesk has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Autodesk (ADSK) was $0.01 and was paid out next on April 8, 2005.

Browse dividends on all stocks.