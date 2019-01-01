AnteoTech Ltd is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of specialty products and services and end-user diagnostic products focused on the Battery and Life Science diagnostics markets. Its keys areas are Energy and Life Science Division. The company is developing four products named AnteoCoat, AnteoX, AnteoBind, and AnteoRelease, all of these products are used in the energy, diagnostic, and medical device markets. The company currently has a single segment which is the development of the Anteo Intellectual property.