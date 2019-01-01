QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
75.2M
Outstanding
Advance Lithium Corp is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing lithium, precious metals and fertilizer minerals. The company has approximately 13 lithium-potassium-boron salary and a R&D lab in central Mexico and has filed a patent on an extraction method to process lithium in a green manner.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advance Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advance Lithium (ADGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advance Lithium (OTCPK: ADGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advance Lithium's (ADGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advance Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Advance Lithium (ADGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advance Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Advance Lithium (ADGCF)?

A

The stock price for Advance Lithium (OTCPK: ADGCF) is $0.05093 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:22:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advance Lithium (ADGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advance Lithium.

Q

When is Advance Lithium (OTCPK:ADGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Advance Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advance Lithium (ADGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advance Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Advance Lithium (ADGCF) operate in?

A

Advance Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.