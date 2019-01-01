|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Adfitech (OTCPK: ADFT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Adfitech.
There is no analysis for Adfitech
The stock price for Adfitech (OTCPK: ADFT) is $2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:44:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Adfitech.
Adfitech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Adfitech.
Adfitech is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.