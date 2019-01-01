QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Adfitech Inc is a United States based company engaged in providing services utilizing refined proprietary technology. It offers mortgage services such as mortgage quality control, pre-funding quality control, mortgage fulfillment, service quality control, and mortgage due diligence service.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adfitech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adfitech (ADFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adfitech (OTCPK: ADFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adfitech's (ADFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adfitech.

Q

What is the target price for Adfitech (ADFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adfitech

Q

Current Stock Price for Adfitech (ADFT)?

A

The stock price for Adfitech (OTCPK: ADFT) is $2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:44:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adfitech (ADFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adfitech.

Q

When is Adfitech (OTCPK:ADFT) reporting earnings?

A

Adfitech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adfitech (ADFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adfitech.

Q

What sector and industry does Adfitech (ADFT) operate in?

A

Adfitech is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.