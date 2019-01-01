Adevinta ASA is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs, and other internet marketplaces. It focuses on connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans around 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. The company's local brands include leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Fotocasa in Spain, OLX in Brazil, Subito in Italy, and Jofogas in Hungary, among many others. Its geographical segment includes France; Spain; Brazil; Global Markets and others. The company derives a majority of revenue from France.