Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through single segment which includes developing drugs to improve human health. It is focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. In addition, it is also engaged in the development of the dipraglurant and ADX71441 program. The company's geographical area of operations includes Switzerland and Europe.

Addex Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addex Therapeutics (OTCGM: ADDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Addex Therapeutics's (ADDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Addex Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Addex Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF)?

A

The stock price for Addex Therapeutics (OTCGM: ADDXF) is $0.99 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:31:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Addex Therapeutics.

Q

When is Addex Therapeutics (OTCGM:ADDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Addex Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addex Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Addex Therapeutics (ADDXF) operate in?

A

Addex Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.