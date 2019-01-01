QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
ADS Maritime Holding PLC is a shipping investment company. Its investing philosophy focuses on counter-cyclical investments.


ADS Maritime Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADS Maritime Holding (OTCEM: ADCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ADS Maritime Holding's (ADCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ADS Maritime Holding.

Q

What is the target price for ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ADS Maritime Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF)?

A

The stock price for ADS Maritime Holding (OTCEM: ADCUF) is $0.1939 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 13:34:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ADS Maritime Holding.

Q

When is ADS Maritime Holding (OTCEM:ADCUF) reporting earnings?

A

ADS Maritime Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADS Maritime Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ADS Maritime Holding (ADCUF) operate in?

A

ADS Maritime Holding is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.