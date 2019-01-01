ñol

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Key Statistics

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
202.3B
Trailing P/E
42.52
Forward P/E
31.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
42.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.85
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.71
Price / Book (mrq)
14.69
Price / EBITDA
30.47
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
30.05
Earnings Yield
2.35%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
1.07
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
29.15
Tangible Book value per share
-1.61
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.2B
Total Assets
26B
Total Liabilities
12.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
87.99%
Net Margin
29.7%
EBIT Margin
36.86%
EBITDA Margin
41.86%
Operating Margin
37.07%