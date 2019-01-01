ñol

Adaptimmune Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:ADAP)
1.52
0.06[4.11%]
At close: May 27
1.52
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low1.4 - 1.54
52 Week High/Low1.26 - 6.86
Open / Close1.5 / 1.52
Float / Outstanding- / 162M
Vol / Avg.252K / 949.2K
Mkt Cap246.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float-

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Key Statistics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-32M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
25.55
Price / Book (mrq)
1.51
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-71.05%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.01
Tangible Book value per share
1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
256.7M
Total Assets
419.8M
Total Liabilities
256.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-1406.01%
EBIT Margin
-1398.07%
EBITDA Margin
-1353.45%
Operating Margin
-1398.07%