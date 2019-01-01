ñol

Enact Holdings
(NASDAQ:ACT)
24.43
0.04[0.16%]
At close: May 27
24.43
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low24.33 - 24.79
52 Week High/Low18.76 - 25.1
Open / Close24.37 / 24.43
Float / Outstanding29.8M / 162.8M
Vol / Avg.155.8K / 163.4K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E6.79
50d Avg. Price22.9
Div / Yield0.56/2.29%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.01
Total Float29.8M

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Dividends

Enact Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enact Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enact Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enact Holdings (ACT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enact Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on May 26, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Enact Holdings (ACT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enact Holdings (ACT). The last dividend payout was on May 26, 2022 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Enact Holdings (ACT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enact Holdings (ACT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on May 26, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT)?
A

Enact Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enact Holdings (ACT) was $0.14 and was paid out next on May 26, 2022.

