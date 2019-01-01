Accsys Technologies PLC is a chemical technology company focused on acetylation of wood. It is engaged in development, commercialisation, and licensing of the associated proprietary technologies. Its product includes Accoya and Tricoya wood. The company offers Accoya wood for use in external doors, cladding/siding, decking, structural and civil engineering projects and Tricoya wood elements are used in window and door components, door skins, wet interiors, and wall linings. It generates maximum revenue through the sale of Accoya woods. The maximum geographical areas of customers are from the UK and Ireland region.