Access Bank PLC is a full-service commercial bank based in Nigeria. It serves primarily through four market segments, namely Retail Banking, Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Corporate & Investment Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial banking products and services to the non-institutional clients, medium and small corporate segments of the Nigerian market. Corporate & investment banking provides bespoke comprehensive banking products and a full range of services to multinationals, large domestic corporations, and other institutional clients. Retail banking provides financial products and services to individuals and the private banking segment. It has three geographical segments, which include Nigeria, the Rest of Africa, and Europe.