AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ACRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) is trading at is $0.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
