ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Dividends

ACRES Commercial Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ACRES Commercial Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.82 on April 28, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2020 and was $0.83
There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.83 on April 28, 2020
ACRES Commercial Realty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) was $0.82 and was paid out next on April 28, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.