ACRES Commercial Realty
(NYSE:ACR)
9.80
0.01[0.10%]
At close: May 27
12.52
2.7200[27.76%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.73 - 9.85
52 Week High/Low9.52 - 18.43
Open / Close9.74 / 9.8
Float / Outstanding7.9M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.49.7K / 23.5K
Mkt Cap89.2M
P/E18.85
50d Avg. Price12.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float7.9M

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Dividends

ACRES Commercial Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ACRES Commercial Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.6%

Annual Dividend

$3.3

Last Dividend

Mar 31, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ACRES Commercial Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.82 on April 28, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2020 and was $0.83

Q
How much per share is the next ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.83 on April 28, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)?
A

ACRES Commercial Realty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) was $0.82 and was paid out next on April 28, 2020.

