Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
63M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ArcPacific Resources Corp is a Canadian-based exploration company expanding its exploration initiative on multiple projects which include past-producing gold and silver-gold-copper mines in the Timmins gold camp, in Ontario, and in the Nicola mining division in Southern British Columbia. The company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties.

ArcPacific Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcPacific Resources (OTCPK: ACPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ArcPacific Resources's (ACPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ArcPacific Resources.

Q

What is the target price for ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ArcPacific Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF)?

A

The stock price for ArcPacific Resources (OTCPK: ACPRF) is $0.0451 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:18:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ArcPacific Resources.

Q

When is ArcPacific Resources (OTCPK:ACPRF) reporting earnings?

A

ArcPacific Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcPacific Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcPacific Resources (ACPRF) operate in?

A

ArcPacific Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.