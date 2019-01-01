Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting ACOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2654.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Acorda Therapeutics upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acorda Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acorda Therapeutics was filed on June 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $10.00. The current price Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is trading at is $0.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
