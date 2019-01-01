Amsterdam Commodities NV is a holding company of an international group of companies. It is involved in the business of sourcing, processing, trading, packaging, and distribution of natural food products and ingredients for the food & beverage industry. It operates in five segments: Spices & Nuts, Edible seeds, Tea, Food ingredients, and Organic Ingredients. It generates most of its sales from the Spices & Nuts segment. Amsterdam's geographical segments are the Netherlands, Other Europe, North America, and Other.