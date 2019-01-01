QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.38 - 27.7
Mkt Cap
780.7M
Payout Ratio
28.78
Open
-
P/E
16.7
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amsterdam Commodities NV is a holding company of an international group of companies. It is involved in the business of sourcing, processing, trading, packaging, and distribution of natural food products and ingredients for the food & beverage industry. It operates in five segments: Spices & Nuts, Edible seeds, Tea, Food ingredients, and Organic Ingredients. It generates most of its sales from the Spices & Nuts segment. Amsterdam's geographical segments are the Netherlands, Other Europe, North America, and Other.

Amsterdam Commodities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amsterdam Commodities (OTCPK: ACNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amsterdam Commodities's (ACNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amsterdam Commodities.

Q

What is the target price for Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amsterdam Commodities

Q

Current Stock Price for Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF)?

A

The stock price for Amsterdam Commodities (OTCPK: ACNFF) is $26.38 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:47:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amsterdam Commodities.

Q

When is Amsterdam Commodities (OTCPK:ACNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Amsterdam Commodities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amsterdam Commodities.

Q

What sector and industry does Amsterdam Commodities (ACNFF) operate in?

A

Amsterdam Commodities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.