QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Accustem Sciences Ltd engages in the commercialization of Multigene prognostic tests. Its StemPrintER is a multi-gene prognostic assay intended to predict the risk of recurrence of R+/HER2- breast cancer, and Spare, a derivative of StemPrintER.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accustem Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accustem Sciences (ACMSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accustem Sciences (OTCPK: ACMSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accustem Sciences's (ACMSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accustem Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Accustem Sciences (ACMSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accustem Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Accustem Sciences (ACMSY)?

A

The stock price for Accustem Sciences (OTCPK: ACMSY) is $0.13 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:56:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accustem Sciences (ACMSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accustem Sciences.

Q

When is Accustem Sciences (OTCPK:ACMSY) reporting earnings?

A

Accustem Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accustem Sciences (ACMSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accustem Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Accustem Sciences (ACMSY) operate in?

A

Accustem Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.