Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.24 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
398.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.61
EPS
8.67
Shares
177.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corp is engaged in metallic mineral mining and exploration and produces copper concentrate, magnetite iron ore concentrate, and others. The company operates in two segments Mining and Non-Mining. Its mining segment is engaged in exploration and mining operations and the non-mining segment is engaged in services, bulk water supply or acts as holding company. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Mining Segment. It is also engaged in the development and commercial production of other marketable by-products such as pyrite, magnetite, and molybdenum.

Atlas Consolidated Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTCEM: ACMDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas Consolidated Mining's (ACMDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Consolidated Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlas Consolidated Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTCEM: ACMDY) is $2.24 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:23:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Consolidated Mining.

Q

When is Atlas Consolidated Mining (OTCEM:ACMDY) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Consolidated Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Consolidated Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Consolidated Mining (ACMDY) operate in?

A

Atlas Consolidated Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.