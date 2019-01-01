Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corp is engaged in metallic mineral mining and exploration and produces copper concentrate, magnetite iron ore concentrate, and others. The company operates in two segments Mining and Non-Mining. Its mining segment is engaged in exploration and mining operations and the non-mining segment is engaged in services, bulk water supply or acts as holding company. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Mining Segment. It is also engaged in the development and commercial production of other marketable by-products such as pyrite, magnetite, and molybdenum.