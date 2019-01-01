QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.08%
52 Wk
1 - 1.68
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
1.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Church Mortgage Co operates as a real estate investment trust. Geographically the activities function through the region of the United States. It is primarily engaged in the business of making mortgage loans to churches and other non-profit religious organizations. In addition, the group also owns bonds, issued by churches and other nonprofit religious organizations. The firm derives revenue in the form of interest on mortgage loans receivable and the bond portfolio.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Church Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Church Mortgage (ACMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Church Mortgage (OTCPK: ACMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Church Mortgage's (ACMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Church Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for American Church Mortgage (ACMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Church Mortgage

Q

Current Stock Price for American Church Mortgage (ACMC)?

A

The stock price for American Church Mortgage (OTCPK: ACMC) is $1.3 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:37:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Church Mortgage (ACMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.

Q

When is American Church Mortgage (OTCPK:ACMC) reporting earnings?

A

American Church Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Church Mortgage (ACMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Church Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does American Church Mortgage (ACMC) operate in?

A

American Church Mortgage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.