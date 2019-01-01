QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Acquire Ltd is real estate business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acquire Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acquire (ACLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acquire (OTCEM: ACLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acquire's (ACLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acquire.

Q

What is the target price for Acquire (ACLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acquire

Q

Current Stock Price for Acquire (ACLD)?

A

The stock price for Acquire (OTCEM: ACLD) is $0.02 last updated Fri Aug 28 2020 13:30:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acquire (ACLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acquire.

Q

When is Acquire (OTCEM:ACLD) reporting earnings?

A

Acquire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acquire (ACLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acquire.

Q

What sector and industry does Acquire (ACLD) operate in?

A

Acquire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.