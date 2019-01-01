Accell Group NV is a Netherland-based company active in the design, development, production, marketing, and sales of innovative and high-quality bicycles, e-bikes, bicycle parts and accessories. It serves both dealers and consumers with two sets of products namely bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company offers bicycles under the brand name Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, Carqon, and XLC. It markets its products in the Netherlands, Germany, Europe, North America, and other countries.