QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
63.65 - 63.65
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.24 - 67.05
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
63.65
P/E
18.88
Shares
26.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Accell Group NV is a Netherland-based company active in the design, development, production, marketing, and sales of innovative and high-quality bicycles, e-bikes, bicycle parts and accessories. It serves both dealers and consumers with two sets of products namely bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company offers bicycles under the brand name Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, Carqon, and XLC. It markets its products in the Netherlands, Germany, Europe, North America, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accell Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accell Gr (ACGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accell Gr (OTCPK: ACGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accell Gr's (ACGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accell Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Accell Gr (ACGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accell Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Accell Gr (ACGPF)?

A

The stock price for Accell Gr (OTCPK: ACGPF) is $63.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accell Gr (ACGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accell Gr.

Q

When is Accell Gr (OTCPK:ACGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Accell Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accell Gr (ACGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accell Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Accell Gr (ACGPF) operate in?

A

Accell Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.