QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Arch Capital Group
(NASDAQ:ACGL)
47.46
0.39[0.83%]
At close: May 27
47.46
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low46.98 - 47.5
52 Week High/Low36.53 - 50.73
Open / Close47.14 / 47.46
Float / Outstanding362.3M / 375.7M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap17.8B
P/E10.18
50d Avg. Price47.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.5
Total Float362.3M

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), Key Statistics

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
20.6B
Trailing P/E
10.18
Forward P/E
11.19
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.18
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.16
Price / Book (mrq)
1.47
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
9.82%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.65
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.18
Tangible Book value per share
29.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
32.7B
Total Assets
45.7B
Total Liabilities
32.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.55
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
9.54%
EBIT Margin
11.17%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -