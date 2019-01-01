Agricultural Bank China (OTC:ACGBF), Key Statistics

ñol

Agricultural Bank China
(OTCPK:ACGBF)
0.3731
00
At close: May 23
0.3947
0.0216[5.79%]
After Hours: 6:36AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 0.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 350B
Vol / Avg.- / 83.5K
Mkt Cap130.6B
P/E3.76
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield0.03/7.74%
Payout Ratio27.89
EPS0.2
Total Float-

Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
3.76
Forward P/E
3.62
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.48
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.27
Price / Book (mrq)
0.36
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
26.61%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.04
Tangible Book value per share
1.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28.4T
Total Assets
30.9T
Total Liabilities
28.4T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.07
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
34.41%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -