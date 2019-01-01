AMC Financial Holdings (OTC:ACFL), Dividends

AMC Financial Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AMC Financial Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Financial Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on December 19, 2008.
