QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AMC Financial Holdings
(OTCEM:ACFL)
0.01
00
At close: May 26
0.4499
0.4399[4399.00%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT

AMC Financial Holdings (OTC:ACFL), Dividends

AMC Financial Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AMC Financial Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 12, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AMC Financial Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Financial Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on December 19, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL). The last dividend payout was on December 19, 2008 and was $0.60

Q
How much per share is the next AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on December 19, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for AMC Financial Holdings (OTCEM:ACFL)?
A

AMC Financial Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AMC Financial Holdings (ACFL) was $0.60 and was paid out next on December 19, 2008.

