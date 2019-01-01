QQQ
PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian company that produces household appliances and lifestyle products. The company operates primarily across a network of major cities in Indonesia. Ace Hardware segments its activities into a Home Improvement unit that includes hardware, cleaning aids, lighting, paint, and other products, and Lifestyle unit that includes automotive, furniture, and home appliances. Through its subsidiary, PT Toys Game Indonesia, the company is also engaged in the toys retail industry. The company's home improvement and lifestyle product retail stores operate under the Ace brand, while the company's toy business operates under the Toys Kingdom brand. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales of its home improvement products.

Ace Hardware Indonesia Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Ace Hardware Indonesia (OTCPK: ACEHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Ace Hardware Indonesia's (ACEHF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Ace Hardware Indonesia.

What is the target price for Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF) stock?

There is no analysis for Ace Hardware Indonesia

Current Stock Price for Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF)?

The stock price for Ace Hardware Indonesia (OTCPK: ACEHF) is $0.065 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:02:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Ace Hardware Indonesia.

When is Ace Hardware Indonesia (OTCPK:ACEHF) reporting earnings?

Ace Hardware Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Ace Hardware Indonesia.

What sector and industry does Ace Hardware Indonesia (ACEHF) operate in?

Ace Hardware Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.